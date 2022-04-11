Bird flu confirmed in Barron County flock

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified the highly contagious bird flu in Barron County.
In a press release sent on Saturday, April 9 DATCP officials say it was found on a commercial poultry flock but did not identify the business. They said they are working with animal health officials and the USDA on a response and the birds on the property will be killed to prevent spread of the disease.
Poultry owners are urged to continue using biosecurity practices and when possible to move their birds indoors.
Signs of the bird flu in infected birds include: sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decrease in egg production, purple discoloration, difficulty breathing, running nose, coughing, sneezing, stumbling or falling down and diarrhea.
To report any signs of illness among domestic birds contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872.