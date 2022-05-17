Bird flu found in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) – Dunn County joins the growing list of Wisconsin counties where bird flu has been identified in backyard chicken flocks.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has most recently identified cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Dunn and Marinette counties. Although the disease rarely spreads to humans, it is extremely contagious among chickens, with at least 13 Wisconsin counties recording new HPAI infections.
The impacted flocks have been killed to avoid further spread of the illness.
DATCP says flock owners should continue health measures including washing their hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.
Additionally, DATCP has issued a summary special order restricting movement of domestic birds and domestic bird products in parts of Barron and Polk counties.
Flock owners who want confirm whether they are in a restricted zone can check the county map or listing of Public Land Survey System (PLSS) township and range sections on the DATCP website. To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224- 4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).