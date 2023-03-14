Bishop of La Crosse Diocese: Catholics can eat meat this St. Patrick's Day

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - It may be Lent, but you won't have to miss out on a corned beef and cabbage supper this St. Patrick's Day if you're Catholic.
Diocese of La Crosse Bishop William Callahan has decreed that Catholics in his diocese can eat meat and meat products because this St Patrick's Day falls on a Friday.
Callahan said that the practice of not eating meat on Fridays is an important element of the season of Lent, but he also recognizes that many like to celebrate the Irish holiday. He encouraged people who eat meat Friday also "engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day."