ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A rare fungal infection has been detected in Western Wisconsin, and its mark on Wisconsinites could be potentially fatal.
Blastomycosis is an illness Robbie Jaeger will never forget.
"They told my family, my wife - they're just going in to say good-bye because they didn't know what was going on.'
Blastomycosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing in the spores of the fungi.
'I just started feeling like drained out, tired, body aches and then all of a sudden the chills started and then I got hot and then I got cold again.'
'I started feeling like I was breathing pop rocks and coughing up gravel.'
Other symptoms include skin sores that may grow in size.
St. Croix County is investigating a cluster of Blastomyces, and warning residents to watch for symptoms.
According to St. Croix County Public Health Administrator, Kelli Engen, some areas are more prone to the fungi. It can typically be found in riverways and waterways, especially in the Mississippi River Valley.
'It's actually spores that we can't even see that people inhale," said Engen, "After soil is turned over or dug in. That's why we often see pets getting blastomycosis because they do a lot of digging, and they're at such a low level to the ground. As they dig, those spores, if it's present in the soil, are able to be inhaled."
The fungus takes on anyone in its wake.
It's typically found near standing water, and it can't be spread person to person nor by animal.
The infection is most commonly found in dogs, but can affect other animals.
Engen said it cannot be tracked by ground, a main reason why Jaeger is still searching for where he came in contact with the fungus.
"We don't know how many of these blastomyces spores may be in our soil just endemically," said Engen, "There is no soil test for it. Where we really identify disease is in the people who get sick and show symptoms."
According to Engen, the incubation period for the fungus can be anywhere between 3 weeks and 3 months.
For Jaeger, a doctor's visit turned into an urgent care visit - that turned quickly into a move to the emergency room and eventually an airlift to Rochester.
"They immediately put me into a medically induced coma to figure out what was going on. During that time I had acute respiratory distress and kidney failure," said Jaeger.
After a fungal test rang positive for Blastomycosis, and a 3 month stay in the hospital, Jaeger is still recovering and on antifungal medication.
"It does give me a new perspective on life, and life can be short. It can happen, it can happen to anybody," said Jaeger.
Antibiotics do not work for Blastomycosis, and antifungal medication needs to be taken for several months.
St. Croix County Public Health and the Wisconsin Division of Public Health are continuing to investigate cases of the fungal infection in people linked to the Willow River area near Boardman, southwest of New Richmond.
Engen said this is a good reminder for health care providers to not rule out the possibility of fungal diseases when patients aren't testing positive for respiratory diseases.
As for Robbie Jaeger, he's looking forward to spending more time with his family.