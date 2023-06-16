Bloomer proposing 192% water revenue increase after samples test positive for lead; citizens raise concerns

BLOOMER (WQOW)- The city of Bloomer has filed for a water revenue increase of $1,294,231; a 192% increase from the current revenue.
Bloomer Mayor James Koehler said the increase is needed to update service lines and infrastructure after water samples tested positive for lead in 2020.
"The council at that time did not want to become another Flint, Michigan so they decided to update the water lines and with that update, you're not just going to rip up the roads to get to the water lines and not do anything with the old sewer lines and the infrastructure itself," Koehler said.
If the rate hike is approved it would be carried out in two steps. Step one would go in effect after the approval and raise revenue by $338,246. Step two would start after the infrastructure project is completed, and increase an additional $955,984.
The average residential customer would go from a monthly bill of $27.60 to $41.79 after step one and up to $81.07 after step two. The average customer would see bills jump a total of 194%.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is reviewing the application for the increase and took comments from the public on Friday.
"I can see some increase in price, we've got to cover these costs somehow, but 192% seems awfully ridiculous," Jason Woodruff said in the meeting
"It seems like everything else is going up, and you're going to hit us with this high cost of water... You're going to run people out of town," resident Amy Bowe said.
Eight people commented during the public meeting. The commission also received five written comments before Friday. All expressed concerns over the amount of the proposed increase. Click here to read submitted comments.
If approved, this would be Bloomer's first water rate increase since 2010.
The commission is still taking public comments. Residents can mail in comments, or submit them online until June 20. Click here to submit comments for the commission record.