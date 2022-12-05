Bloomer teachers aide sentenced for sexual assault

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Monday for a former Bloomer teachers aide who pleaded guilty in September to sexually assaulting a student.
Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane gave Noah Lane three months in jail, and two years of probation.
Lane was 22 when he was charged last year after a 16-year old girl told police they had consensual sex. However the age of consent in Wisconsin is 18. The girl was a student in Bloomer, where Lane worked as a middle school special education para-professional.
Lane must register as a sex offender, get a psychological evaluation, and can't work with school-aged children.