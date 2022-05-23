Boating do's and don'ts ahead of Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's nearly the first big boating weekend of the summer, and just in time for Boat Safety Week. The Wisconsin DNR said it's best to be prepared for any and every situation ahead of such a busy time on the water.
Recreation warden Jake Holsclaw said the most basic, but most important thing to remember, is to wear a life jacket that fits your weight and is coast guard-approved.
"Not only is it required to have a life jacket for everyone on board the boat, but take it one step further than that and put it on," Holsclaw said. "Because if anybody ever gets in a situation like in a bad boat crash or something like that, or something they maybe didn't see coming, it's a lot easier to have that life jacket on them ahead of time." He said the most injuries and even deaths on the water are from people not wearing a life jacket.
Holsclaw added: don't forget to do a boat check before going out this weekend. Make sure your safety gear is all aboard, including a first aid kit and a charged fire extinguisher if you have a motor boat.
He said to always let someone know you're on the water, and keep your cell phone in a sealed bag in case of emergency. Holsclaw said it's best to always go out with at least one other person, and of course, the same rules apply to driving a boat as they do a car. He said to drive sober and defensively.