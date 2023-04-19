Body found in St. Croix River near Hudson

HUDSON (WQOW) - A body was found on Wednesday in the St. Croix River, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Officials said they received a report at about 9:30 a.m. of a possible body in the river. The Hudson Police Department, along with the Sheriff's Offices in Washington and St. Croix County responded and recovered the deceased.
Hudson Police officials said that until the medical examiner makes a positive identification and the family has been notified, they will not release any more information.
In recent weeks authorities have unsuccessfully searched the river for a Luck man who fell off a cliff into the river, and a man missing from Hudson since early march.