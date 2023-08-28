Body of fisherman pulled from Chippewa Flowage

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - The body of a fisherman was pulled from the Chippewa Flowage in northern Wisconsin Monday.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called for a report of an abandoned boat near Cedar Swamp Island in the town of Hunter on Friday afternoon.
On scene, first responders determined the owner of the boat, 74-year-old Lowell Tesky of Winter, had gone fishing that morning and hadn't returned home.
Crews conducted ground and aerial searches throughout the weekend and found Tesky deceased Monday morning.