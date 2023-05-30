 Skip to main content
Body of Luck teen who fell into St. Croix River recovered

Interstate State Park search

TAYLOR FALLS, Minn. (WQOW) - The body of a teen who fell into the St. Croix River in April has been recovered, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said 18-year-old D’Andrea Sanvig of Luck was with friends at Interstate State Park on April 11 when he had lost his footing on a cliff, falling into the water. 

His body was recovered on May 26 near Taylor Falls, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has classified his death as a drowning, according to the sheriff's office. 

A GoFundMe has been created to support his family. 

