Bomb squad called in after dynamite found in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Marathon County Bomb squad was brought to rural Rice Lake on Wednesday after dynamite was found.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it was found at the Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club Grounds on Highway 25 during the reconstruction of a small building on the site.
The bomb squad took it to a secure area to be detonated. It was then determined the shed it was stored in may have some possible contamination and could potentially combust. Fitzgerald said a controlled burn was done by the Barron Fire Department.
When asked why there was dynamite in at the Happy Hollow grounds, Fitzgerald said it was in the shed when it was moved there, and he doesn't believe anyone knew it was inside.