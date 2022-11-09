Boyd tax referendum passes by just one vote

BOYD (WQOW) - In the village of Boyd, a tax referendum narrowly passed by just one vote, but does this mean it can be contested?
The referendum will increase the village's tax levy by $100,000 for each fiscal year going forward. The additional money generated from the increase would fund critical street maintenance projects, maintain public safety services, and update maintenance and fire department equipment.
It passed with 114 voters saying "yes" and 113 saying "no."
Chippewa County clerk Jaclyn Sadler said even though it's a tight race, it does not mean there will be an automatic recount. However, since the difference was less than 10 votes and there was less than 4,000 total votes, a resident who voted in Tuesday's election can petition the village clerk to have a recount.
"Essentially that village would pay for the recount. Whatever they would pay their board of canvass to come in and do that. We would bring in all the materials back to them and assist as needed, but they're going to need their board of canvass and tabulator, so whatever cost that would be," Sadler said.
A Boyd homeowner who has a property valued at $100,000 would expect to pay an extra $34.67 a month in property taxes.
The deadline to file a petition for a recount is this Friday at 5 p.m.