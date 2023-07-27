Boys and Girls Club breaks ground on expansion in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Shovels sank into the ground on Thursday, as an expansion project for the Boys and Girls Club in Chippewa Falls continues.
The groundbreaking marked the start of the second and final phase of the modifications to the club. This part of the construction will include an elevator and stairs connecting the two floors, expanding the entrance of the building, and adding a logo tower outside. The entire project is estimated to cost $3.1 million.
"This summer was a little unique in the sense we were using half the space throughout the summer, now we are transitioning to the newly refinished space on the second floor, to accommodate the modifications on the first floor," said Jeff Jaeger, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Jaeger said that somewhere down the road, they might add a gym and extra space to the building when the community is ready.
He also thinks that the construction will be completed by Thanksgiving in time for a turkey dinner, made in a kitchen constructed during phase one.
A refreshed program space, new bathrooms, and a staff office space were also a part of that first phase.
During construction, the building can help 65 children, but when it is complete it will be able to accommodate 125 children.