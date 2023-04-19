BRAIN Conference shares research on child brain development for local caregivers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local researchers aimed to share important information to parents and caregivers related to their child's development on Wednesday at a "brain" conference.
Jennifer Eddy, director of Eau Claire's Family Resource Center and a member of the BRAIN team, said children are often overlooked members of society. For the past 19 years, the team has held this conference to share the newest research related to kids and their growing minds.
This year one big focus was the importance of early interaction.
"Making eye contact, cooing, taking turns with young babies really does affect their brain development long-term," Eddy said.
The BRAIN Team is made up of a range of experts with different studies, such as schooling, child poverty, or infant mental health.
