Bruce's Legacy helps families find loved ones and closure with water recovery operations

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - For the past ten years Bruce's Legacy in Black River Falls has been conducting water search and recovery missions for families with missing loved ones around the world.
Keith Cormican started a nonprofit, volunteer-run search and recovery organization called Bruce's Legacy in 2013. It was created to honor his brother Bruce who drowned in 1996.
"We started this seeing the need for advanced technology in order to keep the divers much safer," Cormican said.
In the ten years that followed Cormican and volunteers have traveled the world helping families find closure for missing loved ones involved in water accidents. This includes an Eau Claire family who recently lost their loved one, Justin Vue, on the Chippewa River.
"Without great people like Keith I would not have been able to act. So like without him and his bravery and sacrifice we would have never found my brother," Andrew Vue said.
Cormican said his calls are focused on recovery, not rescues. He uses sonar to located victims. Once a person is located the next steps of the operation begin.
"We'll go down and put the remote operated vehicle down and verify that it is actually that victim," he said.
Once verified, authorities or Cormican inform families of the tragic news.
"When it comes time to talk to the families...it's always very tough. Dealing with families who are grieving in the worst times of their lives," Cormican said
Cormican said Bruce's Legacy has made 47 recoveries.
"Knowing what the families gone through is, I guess is what kind of drives us to keep working hard at it and putting in multiple hours, sometimes multiple days."
"For him to work absolutely the hardest that he could to locate my brother means the world and I'll never be able to thank him enough for that," Andrew Vue said.
The Vue family told News 18 that Bruce's Legacy was impactful for giving them closure.
You can learn more about the life and legacy of Justin Vue at here. You can learn more and donate to Bruce's Legacy here.