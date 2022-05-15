Bucks eliminated after Game 7 blowout

BOSTON, MA (WQOW)- There will not be a repeat NBA champion this year.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after a 109-81 blowout by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Giannis did all that he could, scoring 25 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists, one shy of a triple-double. Jrue Holiday finished with 21 points, and Brook Lopez finished with 15. Milwaukee struggled offensively, shooting just 36.7% FG and 4-33 from behind the arc.
Boston's Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points on seven three-pointers to help the Celtics get the victory. Jayson Tatum scored 23 and Jaylen Brown scored 19 points as well.
The Celtics advance to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.