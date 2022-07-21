Burnett County DA says officer was justified in shooting

July 21, 2022:
Update: The Burnett County District Attorney said Thursday that the deputy who shot a man on July 2 was legally justified in his actions.
According to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Fishbowl Bar for a man threatening to use a handgun. When law enforcement arrived, the man was walking away from the bar and into the woods. Officials said law enforcement tried to speak with him, and he then pointed his handgun at two deputies and a Tribal Police Officer.
One deputy, identified as Deputy Mark Peterson, then fired his gun and hit the man, who was given first aid for his injuries.
The Burnett County DA said in a press release any other actions by Peterson would not have been reasonable, and would have placed the officers and community at risk.
July 2, 2022:
BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was shot by a Burnett County sheriff's deputy after threatening to use a handgun at a bar, and then pointing that gun at law enforcement.
According to a press release from Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch, at 1 p.m. Saturday they received a call of a man threatening to use a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Swiss Township.
Deputies arrived to find the man walking away from the bar and into the woods. They tried to speak with him, and he then pointed his handgun at two deputies and a Tribal Police Officer. One deputy then fired and hit the man, who was given first aid for his injuries.
He was transported by helicopter to a hospital, and the deputy who shot him has been put on administrative leave as the Barron County Sheriff's Department conducts an independent investigation. The man's name is not being revealed during that investigation.
The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public.