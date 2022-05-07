Burnett County wildfire contained, evacuation lifted

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A wildfire has been declared contained by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and an evacuation order has been lifted.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, at 5 p.m. Saturday evacuations were ordered in several sections of East Swiss Township and the west side of Webb Lake after officials received several calls of a wild land fire. According to the sheriff's office, the Wisconsin DNR recommended the evacuations.
After less than an hour, officials said the fire was contained but to avoid the area, as DNR crews are still working at the scene. They added, expect to see smoke remaining in the area.