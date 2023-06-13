Burning permits available again in Altoona, but for how long?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - After a period of dry weather conditions, you can now purchase burning permits from the Altoona Fire Department again. However, that may be short lived.
The burning permits allow for people to burn small bits of yard waste and debris on their own property.
The fire department discontinued permits due to recent dry conditions in the area, but brought them back as of Monday afternoon. However, Fire Chief Mark Renderman said they are very likely to suspend burning permits again within the next month. He said if we don't get more rain, fire hazards become more likely.
"Our goal is to try to keep those piles from turning into a wildland fire or burning a structure down," Chief Renderman said. "As the conditions become dry, everything dries out, and it's a lot easier for them to burn and combust."
Renderman said to always be mindful when burning debris and to keep a garden hose nearby. He also said to wet the area where you are burning.
He added, Altoona has a brush site where you can take that debris. It is open Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Renderman said the site is always the best option to get rid of debris, because fewer fires in the city means fewer risks to the community.