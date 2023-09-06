Mega Co-op closing 13 stores in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thirteen Mega Co-op gas stations are closing their doors following the company filing for bankruptcy last week.
Mega-Co-op removed a number of stores from the locations page on their website on Thursday. The Eau Claire stores are: Water Street, Cameron Street, East Hamilton Avenue, Western Avenue, Gateway Drive and the Birch Street store near Festival Foods.
The Mega in Altoona off Highway 12 has also been removed from the locations page, as has locations in Abbotsford, Elk Mound, Durand, Stanley, and Galesville. Lastly, the Mega Holiday in Chippewa Falls on Bay Street is no longer listed.
Mega Co-op made the announcement on September 1, calling it an "important step toward preserving its future success."
According to a press release, the area convenience store group is keeping 18 stores open and do not plan to lay off staff from the closing stores. Those employees will be offered jobs at remaining locations.
Some stores have already closed their doors while others like in Durand and Stanley are closing Friday. The Western Avenue location could not confirm to News 18 if they are indeed closing. News 18 called each of the stores listed in this article; most did not answer their phone.