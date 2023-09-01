Mega Co-op files for bankruptcy, will close 13 stores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An area convenience store group announced they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — and while it plans to close 13 stores, they do not plan to lay off any employees.
Mega Co-op made the announcement Friday, calling it an "important step toward preserving its future success."
The company, which currently has 31 locations in the Chippewa Valley area, will be closing 13 stores, bringing their total to 18. Officials did not say Friday which stores were going to close or when.
With the bankruptcy filing, it has also filed customary motions to continue operations, including paying all employees and continue benefit programs. Mega Co-op officials said anyone working at a store that is closing will be offered a position at a remaining location.
“The Co-op believes that the remaining 18 locations will continue to serve our community and Cooperative members,” said Co-op officer Mike Buck in a press release. “Our members can expect to continue receiving the many benefits that the Co-op offers and as we look forward, can expect that the Co-op will continue to identify ways to enhance the cooperative member benefits.”
Mega Co-op was established in 1935 and employees more than 200 people.