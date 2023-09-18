Opening date announced for new Chippewa Falls Festival Foods

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - We now know when the new grocery store in Chippewa Falls will open their doors.
Festival Foods announced they are opening their new store on Friday, October 6.
“We have been working on coming to the Chippewa Falls community for a long time," said Mark Skogen, President and CEO of Festival Foods. "And we are very excited to finally open this store. It’s an honor to join the Chippewa Falls community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality, and exceptional value.”
The new Festival is located at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Blvd. Their hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
A Kwik Trip gas station has already opened next door. A Caribou Coffee, Culver's and hotel are also planned to be built in this area.