Raising Cane's planning to open new restaurant in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chicken fans of the Chippewa Valley have a lot to look forward to.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers confirmed to News 18 they are planning to open a new restaurant in Eau Claire. They are tentatively looking at opening the store in fall of 2025 at the corner of Prill Road and Gateway Drive.
This is the same site Chili's was reported to have plans to open, but that did not come to fruition.
Raising Cane's is a fast-food chain specializing in chicken. Their menu has five options, with the dishes including chicken strips, Texas toast, and their Canes sauce.
The closest Raising Cane's to Eau Claire is in Woodbury, Minnesota. They opened their first restaurant on August 28, 1996, in Louisiana.
Eau Claire will also be getting its first Chick-fil-A restaurant opening this fall near the Oakwood Mall.