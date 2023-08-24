Report shows Eau Claire County home sales down from last year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new report shows the state continues to have weak property inventory, resulting in lower homes sales. That's according to the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.
Eau Claire County July home sales decreased by nearly 22% from 165 sales in July of last year to 129 sales in July this year.
Meanwhile, mortgage rates statewide increased by more than a quarter, from roughly 5.4% to more than 6.8%.
“With another increase in the mortgage rates, homes are becoming less and less affordable for buyers,” shares Julie Flor, President of the REALTORS® Association of Northwestern Wisconsin. “Buying a home is one of the best investments a person can make for their future and the current rates are making it extremely difficult.”
Additionally, homes are staying on the market longer in western Wisconsin — an average of 67 days.