Business experts say spend on sweethearts, not scams this Valentine's Day

(WQOW) - Thousands of Chippewa Valley couples will celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14, and while love is in the air, so are scams.
Experts from the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin warn that while the holiday is expected to generate billions in revenue nationally, it's also a key time of year for scammers.
Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Director of Investigations Lisa Schiller said requests for money on dating platforms are a key sign of scammers to look out for if you're looking for love this Valentine's Day.
"We all know that once a scammer kind of ropes you in, and you're connected to that person or you think you are, it will always follow with a request for money," said Schiller. "The scammer will say that they need emergency surgery or a family member is in dire straits and they need money."
Schiller said that faulty websites, fake florists, and calls from wrong numbers are other common Valentine's Day scams. If you encounter a scam while making a purchase or meeting somebody, the BBB encourages you to report the incident to their scam tracker.
To access the scam tracker, click here.