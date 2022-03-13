Businesses owners reflect on two years post-COVID shutdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In early March 2020, the state's first COVID-19 restrictions were issued in Dane County. Days later, Gov. Evers issued a safer at home order closing nonessential businesses.
News 18 visited a few local favorites to find out how Chippewa Valley businesses came out stronger from the pandemic two years post-shutdown.
Jillian Keiser was a 32-year-old mom of two back then, teaching 26 first graders at Flynn Elementary School in Eau Claire.
Keiser left her day job, one she said she loved, to stay at home with her children. Keiser started making pasta as a passion during pandemic stress.
"In this time where I was not in the classroom doing the things that I was used to doing, I was learning something completely new and honing in on something that made my heart happy and made my kids' belly happy," Keiser said.
Now, Jillian owns Jill and Lilly's Homemade Pasta, named for her grandmother, and sells packages locally on social media.
When the safer at home order began, new movies stopped showing after stars in Hollywood stopped working.
Micon Cinemas started reshowing old movies when they were allowed to reopen with smaller crowd sizes. Co-owner Connie Olson said her family got by with the support of the Chippewa Valley.
"You go to a restaurant and you don't want to order off the menu and have yesterday's turkey sandwich.," Olson said. "And here, we were serving movies that had been around before and they were older classics, but there's such a great support here in the Chippewa Valley for our theatres."
And down the road, another beloved area business, Mancino's Pizza and Grinders, moved locations during the pandemic. One-half of the husband and wife owner duo, Sam Biwer said the pandemic meant a fresh start.
"We have an open dining room, we have a new business, we have new employees, and it feels great and no masks and COVID-19 numbers are down," Biwer said.
Two years later, things have changed. The Chippewa Valley is open for business again.