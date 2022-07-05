Butterfly house at Beaver Creek Reserve opens for the season

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Summer brings new life, which means butterflies are now in the air at Beaver Creek Reserve.
The butterfly house at the Beaver Creek Reserve is now open for the season, with over 30 species of butterflies native to Wisconsin inside. All of the butterflies are collected by staff and volunteers, and then brought to the house for the summer.
Megan Giefer, a naturalist at the Beaver Creek Reserve said that the butterfly house isn't just beautiful, but educational as well.
"It allows people to get up close and personal, and to see all these different life cycles that butterflies and caterpillars are going through. A lot of people when they think butterfly they think monarch, which is a famous butterfly that we have here, but there are so many more out there," said Giefer.
The cost of admission to the butterfly house is included in the cost of daily admission to the reserve, $5 for adults and $3 for children. The house is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m., to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 p.m., to 3 p.m. The house closes for the season on September 4.
Butterfly Fest -- an annual celebration featuring guided tours of the butterfly house will take place at the Beaver Creek Reserve on August 7.