Cadott Area School District seeking committee to review $9.9 million 2023 referendum

CADOTT (WQOW) - A $9.9 million referendum was passed for the Cadott Area School District back in April. Now, they are looking back on it and might make adjustments.
The district administrator, Josh Spaeth, said funding from the current referendum is for a new career technical education center, as well as upgrades within classrooms.
Although it passed, he said it was only by a small margin. He added that the district could have been more transparent in breaking down the projects, and parents and guardians felt the referendum was too vague.
"Giving the community a clear vision of where their money is going to be, their hard-earned money is going to be spent," said Spaeth. "Moving forward, we would like to have plans or more detailed plans, so people know exactly where we are going, what they're getting, and what we are going to be doing for the facility upgrades in the future."
Now, the district is forming a community-driven facility advisory committee, or FAC, to examine the current referendum and decide if it fits the district's long-term needs.
Spaeth said that the committee will decide if the referendum this year passes or if a new one will be made. If a new one is passed, that will be voted on the April 2024 ballot.
The committee is expected to make that decision on having a new referendum by early next year. If there is a new referendum and it fails in the April 2024 ballot, they'll still have the money from the 2023 referendum. If a new referendum passes, the new funding would override the old funding.
For those interested in becoming part of the committee, you can apply in person at the Cadott Area School District Office or contact Karita Harvery at (715) 289-3795 extension 18000, harveyk@cadott.k12.wi.us by September 12.