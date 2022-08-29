Cadott Dollar General ordered to close by fire department

CADOTT (WQOW) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close by Cadott Area Fire and Rescue, and the store is receiving threats.
According to a Facebook post by the Cadott Police Department, excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in shipping and receiving areas were creating safety concerns, especially if a fire were to happen, as exiting the store safely may have been difficult.
Officials say the Dollar General management told them they are now receiving threats from customers due to the closure. The police department said on Facebook "threats of property destruction and personal injury will not be tolerated and are subject to arrest and fines."
They also said the store is working to reopen as soon as possible.
In June News 18 reported the Baldwin Dollar General was facing a potential fine of more than $400,000 from OSHA.