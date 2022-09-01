Cadott Dollar General reopening after ordered closure

(WQOW) - After fire officials in Cadott ordered the Dollar General to close, the store will be reopen Thursday.
News 18 reported on Aug. 29 that the Cadott Police Department said there were excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in the shipping and receiving areas that were creating safety concerns. They said if a fire were to have happened in the store, exiting safely may have been difficult.
In a Facebook post, Cadott Fire and Rescue posted the store will reopen Sept. 1 at 8 a.m.