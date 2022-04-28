Cadott pharmacy to pay penalty for drug dispensing violations

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An area pharmacy has settled allegations of violations involving dispensing controlled substances.
The U.S. Attorney for Western Wisconsin announced today that Cadott Miller Pharmacy agreed to pay $20,000 to resolve the allegations.
After an investigation by the DEA, federal prosecutors accused the pharmacy of filling combinations of controlled substances and medications that have no legitimate medical purpose, and were specifically combined to create or enhance abusive or euphoric effects.
The pharmacy also allegedly dispensed controlled substances with no valid prescription, among other violations.
The pharmacy continues to deny the allegations.