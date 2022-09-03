Calm weather continues into Sunday

We had plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the wake of last night's cold front that delivered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today were in the 70s. Dew points dropped to the 40s and 50s, making it feel fantastic. We also had breezy winds from the north.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight, with clear skies and light northeasterly winds.
On Sunday, high pressure builds in, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and light east-northeast winds. Sunday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Labor Day will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Areas of fog are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s through next weekend.