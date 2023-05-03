Cameron high schoolers teach sixth graders at third annual Farm Day

CAMERON (WQOW) - Students at Cameron Elementary got a taste of the farm life during 'Farm Day.'
The event was hosted by Cameron high schoolers in the Future Farmers of America program. FFA members demonstrated proper animal care and farm equipment safety to sixth graders. Among the animals on display were pigs, goats, chickens and kittens.
An FFA organizer said his favorite part of the event is watching the students present to the kids.
"I think a lot of it is just seeing the leadership that kids have. A lot of these kids maybe are quiet and lead in their own way but when it comes to these kinds of things they do an excellent job of handling themselves in front of kids and being professional," said Cameron FFA Advisor Jeff Ladd
Members ran the machines to give students a taste of how to properly operate the equipment.
Things like tractors, UTV's, ATV's and backhoes were all demonstrated. Keara Butterfield is the Cameron High School President and said the event is a hit with students.
"I like the kids, they come out I've asked a few of them and they said 'yeah we learn stuff, this was fun.' They always like to see the animals, play some games with the tractors and stuff. They always like it, it's always a good experience for them," she said.
This is the third year of 'Farm Day.' Ladd hopes his FFA students will continue to advise younger generations in the future.