Can you text 911 in the Chippewa Valley?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Some viewers may have seen a post claiming that you can text 911. In a screenshot that has gone viral, you can see someone text 911 and connect with a dispatcher via messaging.
In 2019, Eau Claire Dispatch said they were looking into this technology, however texting 911 is not yet available anywhere in our area.
Director Melissa Gilgenbach with the Dunn County 911 Center said they are looking into a text option but are still in the beginning stages.
Tamee Foldy, Emergency Communications Director with the Chippewa County Dispatch Center, said texting capabilities are most utilized in bigger cities, and they are not looking into it anytime soon.
Foldy said the best option in an emergency remains calling 911. If you are in a situation where you're unable to talk, if the line is open they can still track the call and investigate from there.
The Rusk County Dispatch Center also said they do not have texting capability.
You can find non-emergency phone numbers on your local agency's website.