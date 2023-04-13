Candlelight vigil held in Barron County for fallen police officers

CAMERON (WQOW) - Residents of Barron County continue to process and mourn the deaths of two fallen officers. On Wednesday night a candlelight vigil was held in their honor.
Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn of Mosaic Technologies in Cameron.
They were all there to remember Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach.
Both were fatally shot on Saturday while conducting a traffic stop.
"I want you all to know, including the family, that Emily and Hunter fought back and they saved a lot of people that day," said Chetek police chief Ron Ambrozaitis.
Several law enforcement leaders also shared fond memories of Hunter and Emily.
"Hunter was, maybe not necessarily annoying, but that little kid who wanted to do ride-alongs with me because being a police officer was cool," said Cameron police chief Adam Steffen. "Little did I know, it was cool to him. It was a passion. He loved it. He came to work every day with a smile on his face."
“Hunter was that person anyone could have been friends with based on his personality,” said Justin Lamm, a co-worker and good friend of Hunter.
Later in the vigil, there was a song played in memory of both Hunter and Emily, along with lighting of the candles, and a moment of silence.
One community member from Cumberland says he didn't know Hunter or Emily, but their deaths deeply touched him.
“I was shocked and saddened and wondered what is happening that all of these tragedies have to happen. You don’t think of these things happening in small towns like ours,” said Ed Barnes.
The Chetek police chief said Emily loved motorcycles, law enforcement, and children. A a child we spoke with echoed that sentiment.
"Emily was super nice. When we went to the football games she kept cheering telling everyone to cheer up and rally. I’ve always seen her at shop with a cop. And it’s funny because we would start dancing with each other,” said 11-year-old Kason Hibbard of Cameron.
Hunter was 23 years old when he died. Emily was 32.
The Chetek police chief showed a lot of emotion as he spoke about Emily, holding back tears as he finished his speech.
"I love you girl ((pauses)) miss you. Thanks, thank you,” said Chief Ambrozaitis.
A visitation will be held for officers Emily and Hunter on Saturday, Apr. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral will follow. News 18 will carry it live on air.