Car chase leads to OWI arrest

WQOW - A car chase that started in Eau Claire County early Sunday morning led to an OWI arrest in Chippewa County.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on Hastings Way near Highway 93. Officials said the driver had driven through a stop sign and was speeding. The driver did not stop and fled from the trooper. That trooper followed the car for some time but eventually stopped the pursuit.
The driver was later found on I-94 westbound, where they exited onto Highway 29 and drove east in the westbound lanes. Again the trooper tried to stop the car but they continued to flee.
Troopers continued the pursuit; eventually the Lake Hallie Police Department was able to stop the car by deploying tire deflation devices.
The driver, 61-year-old Paul Smith of Eau Claire, was arrested in Chippewa County for OWI 5th offense.