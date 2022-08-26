Car crashed into Metropolis Resort go-kart track after 100+ mph chase

Update: A car chase ended with a large police presence at the Metropolis Resort late Thursday night.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the suspect was driving on I-94 at speeds excess of 100 mph. Police officers were not part of the pursuit, but deployed stop sticks.
Officials said the driver ended up crashing into the go-kart track at the Metropolis Resort, and attempted to run, but was apprehended by K9 bolt.
Me Lar Htoo was arrested was taken to a local hospital according to police officials. Charges are forthcoming.
Resort general manager Sara Abbott told News 18 there is no damage to the go-kart track, and it is up and running.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Late Thursday night, a heavy law enforcement presence was located near Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire.
Our reporter on-scene observed an ambulance, along with Eau Claire Police Department and the Sheriff's Department, with at least 6 law enforcement vehicles present in total.
Police say there is a suspect in custody, and that there is no threat to the public at this time.
That was all they could say at the time, but they do expect to give us more info this morning. We will update this article as we learn more.