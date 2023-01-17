Caught on Camera: Eau Claire authorities warn drivers after rollover crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dramatic video captured a crash in Eau Claire early Sunday morning. Authorities are using it as a reminder for a lot of things.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on London Rd. in the town of Washington. They say the driver, operating without a license, zoomed through a 4-way stop, striking a snow curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof.
They also say the driver attempted to leave the scene. All things they say, of course, you should not do.