Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow likely Wednesday night with rates in excess of
1 inch per hour. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Caught on Camera: Eau Claire authorities warn drivers after rollover crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash
Shannon Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dramatic video captured a crash in Eau Claire early Sunday morning. Authorities are using it as a reminder for a lot of things.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on London Rd. in the town of Washington. They say the driver, operating without a license, zoomed through a 4-way stop, striking a snow curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof. 

They also say the driver attempted to leave the scene. All things they say, of course, you should not do.

