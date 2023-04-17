Center for residents in need closes in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie center that provides free supplies to families in need is closed.
According to the United Way of Dunn County (UWDC), the closure is due to an increase in expenses and lack of financial resources. The C-3 Center was a UWDC program that provided families anything from furniture, bedding, housewares, hygiene products and more, free of charge.
Its goal was to allow families to use their finances for more basic needs, like food, medications and child care.
Below is a statement from UWDC:
The UWDC is committed to the community we serve and will be working with donors and partner organizations to align resources where they are most needed.