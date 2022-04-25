CFAUSD buildings on "high alert"; parents encouraged to pick up students who usually walk

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In a letter sent to parents Monday afternoon, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District officials gave recommendations to parents, and asked them to be vigilant.
This, following the tragic news that elementary school student Lily Peters has died and a homicide investigation is underway in the city.
Parents were encouraged to pick up/drop off students who usually walk to and from school. District officials also asked parents to be "vigilant and alert during this time."
District officials also said that their buildings are on "high alert" adding that law enforcement has not indicated a need to go into lockdown. Officials also said that they requested an increase in law enforcement presence at school facilities/neighborhoods and they are expecting that to happen.
If parents, students, or a student's friend sees anything out of the ordinary, officials ask you to immediately notify law enforcement. You can also use the Speak Up Speak Out.
