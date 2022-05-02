CFAUSD discusses complaint of "filthy" book in Chi-Hi classroom

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe. That's the book one Chippewa Falls parent told the school district is too vulgar and sexual for high school classrooms.
Stephanie Krizan addressed members of the district on Monday, saying her 15-year-old-son was made to read the book, written by Preston Norton, in an English class. She said she doesn't think it should be on any shelves in the district.
Krizan said it has several mentions of drug and alcohol use and sexual innuendos throughout, including one scene described in the book as a porno, which she read aloud. She also said she counted hundreds of swear words.
"768 swear words in a 402 page [book], and the students get an email to do better with their language," Krizan said, referencing an email from Dean of Students Joe Nelson. "If you are allowing them to read books that have, say, two swear words per page: input, output."
Molly Barnes, an English teacher who spoke on behalf of the department, said the book was vetted and chosen because of the protagonist's story. She said he is at-risk, struggling with depression and struggling in school, the subject of bullying, and he is coping with the suicide of his older brother.
"It's important to understand that many of our own students would feel a strong connection to this protagonist's experiences," Barnes said. "A connection that helps to minimize the damaging effects of feeling ashamed of ones circumstances."
The district members who read Neanderthal agreed, saying they felt that the language provided context and the controversial topics would either validate or expand a student's worldview.
They voted to recommend the book stays available as a reading option, as parents can always request their child refrain from reading any book they are given.