CFPD Chief gives update on search for missing girl

UPDATE: The body of Lily Peters was found Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls police. Read the latest here:
CFPD: Homicide investigation underway for 10-year-old girl; there may be a danger to the public
4/25/22 10:40 a.m.
UPDATE: A vehicle with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation has arrived to what appears to be the site of focus, and more police tape has been added to the area, according to a News 18 reporter on the scene.
4/25/22 10:25 a.m.
UPDATE: According to a News 18 reporter on the scene, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department mobile command center has just arrived to the scene near Duncan Creek where it is believed law enforcement has focused their search.
The reporter saw an ambulance arrive around 9:30 a.m., and leave around 10:30 a.m. People have been seen hugging and comforting one another.
The Pig Alley trail near Duncan Creek has been closed off as well as the Leinenkugel's parking lots.
4/25/22, 7 a.m.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for public help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.
Police are looking for Iliana (Lily) Peters. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary.
Lily was last known to be wearing a purple quarter zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.
Search and investigative efforts are ongoing. Anyone with information about Lily’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 Option 1.
According to police, around 9:00 p.m. Sunday the department was contacted by Lily’s father who said that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her Aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.
Police say as this is an active investigation, this is all of the information that can be provided.
Police learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located.
After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her Aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove St and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.
Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door-to-door canvasing overnight. CFPD Investigators have and continue to follow up with friends and family of Lily.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at this point, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.