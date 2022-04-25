CFPD: Homicide investigation underway for 10-year-old girl; there may be a danger to the public

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - 10 year old Lily Peters, who had been missing since Sunday night, has been found dead according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.
At a press conference, Kelm confirmed this is now a homicide investigation. He told the public to remain vigilant as they do not have a suspect in custody and the public could be in danger.
Kelm said Peters' body was found in the wooded area near Leinenkugel's Brewery near the walking trail. This is also where they described finding her bike.
More information is expected around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Before concluding the press conference, Chief Kelm said all of the first responders are tremendously impacted by this case.