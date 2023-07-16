Chaffee set sights on second world horseshoe title, more EC club members competing at worlds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In 2022, Chippewa Falls native Sarah Chaffee did the unthinkable by winning the National Horseshoe Pitching Association's Women's World Championship at 15 years old, becoming the youngest to do so.
"It still doesn't even feel real, I look back on it and don't know how I did that," Chaffee said.
This year, women's horseshoe's newest queen is hungry for more.
Chaffee will pitch for her second straight world title in Lansing, MI this month with even more pressure to defend her crown this time around.
"I'm around the 80-percent mark of ringers, and every single woman in my class can pitch an 80-percent game," Chaffee said. "I don't think people expected that much last year, and it would show that it wasn't just a one time thing and it wasn't just luck."
Four familiar faces will be on hand to support her at worlds this year, including her father Dean, who's competing in the Men's B1 division. It's the first time that the father-daughter duo will pitch in front of the world together.
"He plays right before me, he'll be able to watch me and I'll be able to watch him, it'll be really fun," Sarah said.
"I would most rather watch her than play, but if I get a chance to play, I will," Dean said. "If I were to choose to play or watch her, I'd watch her anytime."
Three other members of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club will hit the courts in Lansing, highlighting the growth of the club that's reached its highest participation in a decade at roughly 30 members. Augusta's Paul Wiese will compete in the Men's H1 division, Lublin's Marvin Mengel in the Men's G2 class and Eau Claire's Lonny Trangsrud will play alongside Dean in Men's B1.
Members of the club give credit to Sarah's success for getting more locals hooked on horseshoes.
"The club used to be very big and horseshoes has died down a little bit, but we're trying to step it up again," Dean said. "Sarah's promotion of the sport has helped us."
"You can go a lot of places and you mention horseshoes, [people ask] 'You know this girl up in Eau Claire?' I say yeah, I know her pretty well," Mengel said.
Not only does Sarah's success spark interest, she pushes players to pitch to perfection.
"You always throw better when you throw against people that are better than you are," Mengel said. "I enjoy throwing against her, she's got a great attitude. That's what I like about her the best."
Every qualifying member has a different skill set, but all of them will try to toss ringers and watch Sarah try to take home another ring.
"I like her chances a lot to repeat, I think she'll do it," Dean said.
"I'm definitely ready to defend it and I think I can most likely do it," Sarah said.
The NHPA World Horseshoe Tournament begins on July 17 in Lansing, which is when Wiese and Mengel will begin competition. The Chaffee's and Trangsrud will begin play on July 24th before final championships are decided on July 29.