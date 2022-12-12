Charge of making terrorist threats filed against Menomonie worker

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is accused of making threats that forced his place of employment to go into lockdown.
Garrett Kinser was charged Monday with making terrorist threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called out last Friday to Phillips Medisize. Kinser allegedly tried to recruit co-workers to assist him in making Molotov cocktails to burn the business. He also allegedly told a co-worker he was going to cut her up and put her in a meat grinder.
Kinser told police he was joking because he was bored at work, which made him angry.
Kinser will return to court in March.