 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Charge of making terrorist threats filed against Menomonie worker

  • Updated
  • 0
garrett kinser

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is accused of making threats that forced his place of employment to go into lockdown.

Garrett Kinser was charged Monday with making terrorist threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called out last Friday to Phillips Medisize. Kinser allegedly tried to recruit co-workers to assist him in making Molotov cocktails to burn the business. He also allegedly told a co-worker he was going to cut her up and put her in a meat grinder.

Kinser told police he was joking because he was bored at work, which made him angry.

Kinser will return to court in March.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you