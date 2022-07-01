Chi-Hi book to require parental consent after complaint

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A book that triggered a complaint in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will remain on school shelves.
According to a press release, district officials said the book, Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe, will still be available to Chi-Hi students if those students are given parental consent.
As we've reported, a parent told the district the book is too vulgar and sexual for high school classrooms. The parent, Stephanie Krizan, said it has several mentions of drug and alcohol use and sexual innuendos throughout, including one scene described in the book as a porno.
Related Story: CFAUSD discusses complaint of "filthy" book in Chi-Hi classroom
However, the district formed a committee to review the complaint and read the book. The board then voted 5-2 to keep the book on high school shelves and require a parent's consent should a student wish to read it.