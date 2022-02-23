Chi Hi student welders vying for state title

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Some Chippewa Falls High School students are collaborating in what they call an "intense" welding competition, and they're confident in their creations.
On Wednesday the team of three: Alex Welke, Braxton Bowe and Andy Olson, completed a snowmobile lift. The team and their supervisors are all extremely proud of their work, which will be presented to judges at the SkillsUSA regional competition at UW-Stout on Friday.
"I think we did fantastic, I was thrilled with how we did," Olson said. "Everyone worked very efficiently, we all worked really well together, all the way down to the last second. We all stayed very busy and very productive so I was very happy."
Olson, a senior, said he fell in love with welding in his intro to welding class sophomore year, and added he hasn't looked back. He's currently working at PMI Manufacturing and will continue at his job while he attends CVTCs welding program next year.