Chi-Hi students teach elementary schoolers at foreign language camp

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls High School students hosted a language camp for the district's elementary schoolers on Saturday.
Elementary students in Chippewa Falls from first through fourth grades spent the day dancing, singing, and learning about French and Spanish at a language camp.
High school students served as cooks and teachers for the elementary schoolers.
Chi-Hi Spanish teacher Señora Angie Oplinger said the one-day camp gives elementary school students the chance to learn about different cultures.
"The ability to recognize differences is hugely important because the goal is for that to transfer to many different areas and as we know, by starting kids with these types of experiences, you can help to shape their mind," Oplinger said.
She said between both French and Spanish camps, 65 elementary students signed up and 50 high schoolers helped out.
The camp marked the first Chippewa Falls language camp in six years. The high schoolers prepared a traditional meal for the elementary schoolers to enjoy.
Chi-Hi senior Evelyn Kelly said the camp is a great way to give back.
"It feels pretty great to be able to provide that other culture to kids, especially at a young age, and that's great that they get an experience of this," Kelley said. "I wish that I would've known about this when I was a kid because I would have loved Spanish camp."
Foreign language teachers at the camp said the community is excited that students have the chance to learn about different cultures. The group plans to bring the language camp back on an annual basis.