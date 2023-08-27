Chicken coop catches fire in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A chicken coop caught fire in Buffalo County early Sunday morning.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the call came in from a neighbor just after 4 a.m. on Linse Road in rural Mondovi.
The caller told authorities that a chicken coop was on fire. First responders on scene said nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was injured. The coop is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photos courtesy of the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office