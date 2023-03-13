Chief Atkinson shares goals as next Menomonie administrator

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Police chief Eric Atkinson will take on the new role of Menomonie City Administrator next month, and now he's sharing his excitement and his goals with News 18.
"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to working with people in a different capacity here in the city, to try and help the city become as successful as possible," he said.
Atkinson has been with the Menomonie Police Department for more than 10 years. Now he will follow in the footsteps of Lowell Prange, who plans to retire March 31 after serving in his role for nearly 35 years.
Atkinson said this new position is filled with opportunity.
"I believe the administrator position gives me the opportunity to work with a wider audience to try to improve the overall quality of life for our city, by improving our local economy, options for housing, building our businesses, as well as still working with our public safety professionals, and then as well as the various community shareholders that we have within our city," he said.
According to Atkinson, the city of Menomonie Police and Fire Commission will convene in the next few weeks to decide how they want to find the next chief.
Atkinson's first day as city administrator is April 16. If the commission hasn't appointed a new chief by then, Atkinson believes an interim chief will take his place until the role is filled.